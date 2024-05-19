‘Heartbreaking’: Tampa man fatally shot while at home with girlfriend, her children

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man was killed after being shot at an apartment complex early Sunday morning, deputies said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Royal Palm Key Apartments at 2:04 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, they found Brayan Rivera Garcia, 24, who suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. Deputies took the man to a local hospital for treatment where he died.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim lived at the apartment complex with his girlfriend. The girlfriend called 911 after the shooting.

Four children under the age of 13 were said to be at the home at the time.

“Our detectives are leaving no stone unturned to determine the events that led to this senseless violence,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “If anyone has any information that led to this deadly shooting, please contact your Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

At this time, detectives believe this is an isolated incident, and no arrests have been made.

