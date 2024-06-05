'My heart stopped': Giraffe picks up toddler during a family trip to Texas wildlife center

A Texas family had quite the scare at the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center on Saturday, when a giraffe picked up a toddler.

The Toten family says they were feeding a giraffe from the bed of their pickup truck when the animal accidentally grabbed 2-year-old Paisley's shirt.

Paisley's mom was sitting in the truck bed with her while she fed the giraffe from a brown paper bag. While attempting to get more of the food, the animal accidentally grabbed Paisley's shirt and lifted her into the air.

In a video taken by the mother, you can hear Paisley's mom yell before the camera swings wildly as she leans forward to catch Paisley. The giraffe quickly dropped Paisley back into her mother's arms.

Paisley's father, Jason Toten, saw what happened from the driver's seat while looking out the back window. He says the grab was clearly accidental and that the family did not break any rules.

“Paisley was holding the bag and the giraffe went to go get the bag, not get her, but ended up getting her shirt too and picking her up,” the father told KWTX.

No one was hurt, but Jason Toten describes the brief moment of panic during the incident.

“My heart stopped, my stomach dropped… it scared me.”

Little Paisley ended up getting a toy giraffe from the gift shop because she "deserved it," according to the father.

Despite the incident, the Toten family says they enjoyed the visit to Fossil Rim and plan to return sometime.

Giraffe, zebras and other animals roam freely at the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center.

Toten family followed wildlife center's rules

Fossil Rim Wildlife Center is a nonprofit conservation center near Glen Rose, Texas. It features a drive-through safari, where various animals roam free along the path.

Families are encouraged to ride in their own vehicles for a self-guided drive through 7.2 miles of Texas hill country, according to the center's website. Visitors are also allowed to feed the giraffes as they pass through the area.

The website also grants visitors permission to sit in the bed of trucks, as long as at least one adult is also in the bed.

