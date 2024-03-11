The Heart of Stark: Volunteer opportunities with Stark County organizations serving women

In partnership with The Repository, every Monday, Stark Community Foundation highlights positive happenings in our community. Here’s to Good News Mondays!

From transitional housing to clothing closets, mentorship and legal advocacy — our community offers a wide variety of services and resources to support women.

In recognition of Women’s History Month this March, consider spending time volunteering at one of the many local organizations serving Stark County women, including:

Helping families of DVPI — The Domestic Violence Project Inc. (DVPI) provides advocacy, programming, transitional housing, prevention efforts and education to raise awareness and support survivors of domestic violence and their families. With a 24-hour hotline monitored by trained advocates, an emergency shelter for immediate relief from unsafe situations and aftercare and legal assistance, the agency supports victims through every step of their journeys. Volunteers can assist the organization at its office, sorting donations for its clothing closet, welcoming clients into the building and answering hotline calls. Volunteers are also needed to pick up locally donated food, drive clients to appointments and help move individuals into housing solutions.

Becoming a mentor for Hannah’s House 119, which helps young women rise above their circumstances, make a better life for themselves and become contributing citizens of the community through a growing set of programs and mentorship pairings. With a growing set of programs and mentors that offer guidance and life-skill training, the organization aims to lessen the odds of young women having to face homelessness, sexual exploitation, joblessness or imprisonment. The nonprofit is looking for caring adults interested in making a difference through mentorship at its weekly prevention groups on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, along with additional opportunities for one-on-one connection.

Donating products to the Heart of Ohio Diaper Bank, which serves women and children in our community and beyond by organizing drives, raising funds and distributing diapers and menstrual hygiene products to alleviate need. Today, 17 local organizations serve as distribution partners in Stark County that help the Diaper Bank's products get into the hands of families who need them. Those interested in assisting the organization can donate diapers and products at one of its three drop box locations: Once Upon a Child at 4641 Dressler Rd NW in Jackson Township, The Timken Foundation Building at Akron Children’s Health Center 6076 Whipple Avenue NW in North Canton or Aultman Hospital's Bedford and Main lobbies on Sixth Street SW in Canton. Volunteers can also support its efforts financially or spend time packaging diapers and products for distribution on a Wrap & Pack team.

Delivering meals for YWCA Alliance, which supports women’s economic advancement through advocacy, housing, clothing, employment, transportation and assistance programming. Since its inception nearly a century ago, YWCA Alliance has expanded its services to champion women and girls through all stages of life and also serves as the only hot meal provider for the city of Alliance through its Meals on Wheels PLUS program. Community members can volunteer with the YWCA by dropping off meals as a Meals on Wheels delivery driver to patrons along a fixed route in either Alliance or Sebring. Volunteers are also needed to help the YWCA kitchen staff prepare and package the meals for those in need.

