‘Heart of a public servant’: Sunset City Mayor Howard Madsen dies

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Howard Madsen, the mayor of Sunset City, has died, the city said in a news release Thursday night.

“It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Mayor Madsen,” the new release said.

No cause of death was immediately released.

‘Breaks my heart’: 2 skiers dead after backcountry avalanche

On Facebook, Rep. Karen Peterson, of Utah House District 13, said that Madsen had “the heart of a public servant.”

She noted that Madsen spent years working with the Utah Highway Patrol and also served as the mayor of Coalville.

“He was so dedicated to establishing the Sunset Veterans Park to honor those who had served,” Peterson said. “I am glad he saw it completed.”



Brandon Stranger, the mayor of Clinton, described Madsen in a social media post as a beloved mentor.



“He and I had the opportunity to carpool to many meetings together,” Stranger said. “I will miss our talks and his advice on those drives.”

Due to Madsen’s passing, Sunset City said its office will be closed until Monday and a commission meeting was canceled.

“Thank you for understanding during this difficult time,” the city said.



Sunset City is located in northern Utah, roughly 8 miles south of Ogden.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.