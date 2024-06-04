'Heart of gold:' Dighton Middle School dedicates gym in memory of John Masciarelli

DIGHTON — For nearly four decades, John Masciarelli taught and coached generations of students in the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District, instilling valuable lessons both on and off the court.

On Saturday, the community so beloved by the man they called "Mash" showed their appreciation for him and his legacy by dedicating the gym at Dighton Middle School as the John P. "Mash" Masciarelli Gymnasium.

"One of the things we all know and love about Mash was his love of giving speeches and giving trophies," Katie Freitas, a former student and family friend of the Masciarellis said. "With that, I find it very fitting that this gym is dedicated in his honor. It’s like the ultimate trophy and there’s not a more deserving person."

Friends, family and members of both the Dighton and Rehoboth communities gathered in the garden behind behind the gym, which was also dedicated to Masciarelli with a plaque, as well as sand and seashells from Horseneck Beach, where he enjoyed taking long walks with his wife of 58 years, Norma.

A plaque signifying the John P. “Mash” Masciarelli Gymnasium at Dighton Middle School, which was dedicated during a ceremony on June 1, 2024.

Those who knew him recalled a man full of love and pride for his family, friends and his students and athletes, as well as a true competitor who loved to win and celebrate those accomplishments.

"When I think of John, I visualize a man full of life and loving it to the fullest," former Dighton-Rehoboth teacher and coach Dave Driscoll said. "His infectious smile and pointed commentary never failed to lighten the mood of any social gathering."

Passionate about teaching, Masicarelli worked as a physical education teacher in the district from 1965 until 2001, then later as an instructor for Teachers Driving Academy. While there, he received accolades from the Registry of Motor Vehicles for his efforts as an instructor and was popular among both students and parents alike before his life was tragically cut short last April following a collision during a road test in Mansfield.

"I just want to say thank you," his daughter Cindy Masciarelli told the crowd on behalf of the family. "It’s been a year, and everyone here took care of us and we just can’t thank you enough."

More: Meet the three pairs of sisters hoping to lead Dighton-Rehoboth softball to glory

In particular, people recalled his efforts in instilling values and life lessons in his students, as well as a belief in themselves in order to unlock their true potential.

"John was always a true professional and a gentleman," former Dighton selectman Leonard Hull said. "They say he was a coach, but from what I saw from him, he transferred his teaching skills to the sports arena. He didn’t just teach and coach the sport, he also taught integrity. He taught life skills and he taught character."

For Brian Rosario, a former student and athlete of Masciarelli who was part of one of the first classes to utilize the Masciarelli Gymnasium in 1993, that sentiment certainly rang true.

"He taught us that true spirit and resilience come from within," Rosario said. "He instilled in us the value of discipline, perseverance and respect. He pushed us to our limits, helping us discover strengths we never knew we had."

The John P. “Mash” Masicarelli Gymnasium following a ceremony renaming the gym after the longtime teacher and coach on June 1, 2024.

After becoming a coach himself, Rosario sought guidance from Masciarelli, who told him that no matter the talent level of an athlete, it was his job to instill confidence in them and their abilities.

He found it particularly fitting that the Dighton Middle School gym was dedictaed to Masciarelli, who sat on the building and design committee for the building and who had spent years prior creating makeshift gyms and utilizing whatever spaces he was given.

For State Sen. Marc Pacheco, a lifelong Taunton resident, he recalled that as he looked at running for his seat, he was told he needed to reach out to Masciarelli if he wanted any success in Dighton. Through that, he developed a friendship with him and the Masciarelli family and saw first hand his impact on the community.

"John Masciarelli, we love you pal," Pacheco said pointing to the sky. "We miss you oh so very much. Thank you for your legacy of love."

SCOREBOARD: Follow all of the Greater Taunton area high school postseason scores here

Superintendent Bill Runey, whose son William was a student of Masciarelli's at TDA, said his impact on the community was evident and has a legacy any educator should strive for.

"If I can make half the difference that Coach Masciarelli did, I’ll consider it a successful career," Runey said.

Shortly after his passing, Masciarelli's son Steve reached out to Runey on behalf of the family to see if the school could assist in creating a scholarship to ensure his father's legacy. To his surprise, Runey told him numerous community members had already reached out about just that, as well as a proposal to rename the gym in his honor, saying the family was "blown away" by the response.

"It was here in this gymnasium that he sewed the seeds of interest in living a healthy life, being an athlete, working as a member of a team and simply having fun," Steve Masciarelli said. "Effort was more important to him than skill, and my father embodied that spirit."

Steve Masciarelli hugs his mother Norma Masciarelli after speaking at a ceremony dedicating the Dighton Middle School gym in memory of his father John Masciarelli on June 1, 2024.

Current Dighton Middle School physical education teacher Kevin Gousie, who helped organize the event and effort to rename the gym, said Masciarelli had a "heart of gold" and that the honor was a testament to his impact on the community.

Overall though, his friends and family hope it stands as a testament to everything Masciarelli loved and stood for.

"It is our wish that future generations of Dighton Middle Schoolers will enjoy the physical education classes in the John Masciarelli Gymnasium much as thousands of students that came before them did," Driscoll said. "May your life lessons live on my friend."

Taunton Daily Gazette sports reporter Cameron Merritt can be reached at cmerritt@tauntongazette.com. You can follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @CamMerritt_News. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to the Taunton Daily Gazette today.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Dighton Middle School dedicates gymnasium to John Masciarelli