‘My heart is broken’ : Woodland parents of toddler fatally hit by truck grieve their loss

(FOX40.COM) — The parents of two-year-old Ailahni fought back tears as they remembered the circumstances of their daughter’s death.

On Saturday around 3:45 p.m., the Woodland Police Department reported that Ailahni died after a wayward pickup truck hit her at a gas station along West Street. The pickup truck responsible for the fatality had another child inside who was three years old, left unattended by the father, and in the driver’s seat at the time of the incident.

“I turned around when I heard the screaming. I came running,” Ailahni’s father, Sandro Sanchez, told FOX40 on Sunday. “(I) had to come inside the car and put (on) the brake.”

Sanchez said his daughter was enjoying tacos served by her godmother, just before she was hit by the truck.

“She’s always been a happy baby,” Sanchez said. “We give her all the love we can. So, I know she left happy.”

Sanchez expressed disappointment because the father of the three-year-old who was left unattended in the pickup truck was not arrested. Police said they’re investigating how the truck was able to move with the child inside.

“(I want) for him to get charges. Cause that’s not right,” Sanchez said. “What the police did here, they just let him go. My daughter is gone. And he left the car on with a minor inside. A 3-year-old. I had to come back running and stop the truck. The tires had already got my daughter.”

Diana Sanchez, Ailahni’s aunt, is demanding justice.

“He’s out there… We’re here, with our loss,” Diana Sanchez said.

Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig said Ailahni’s death is tragic and that his office will be reviewing everything, including surveillance video from the gas station.

Rosa Martinez, Ailahni’s mother, was too heartbroken to speak on Sunday. She sat next to a makeshift memorial of pictures and lit candles, for her two-year-old daughter. A GoFundMe was created for the family.

Ailahni was supposed to celebrate her third birthday on April 29.

