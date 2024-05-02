'My heart was broken.' Residents blast Canton police over Frank Tyson's arrest death

Leonard King, president of the Baptist Ministers Conference of Cleveland, speaks Wednesday at a community forum at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Canton about the death of Frank Tyson shortly after Tyson was arrested April 18 after he entered the AMVETS building on Sherrick Road SE.

CANTON ‒ If city officers would have viewed Frank Tyson as a man having a mental-health episode ‒ someone needing help ‒ then Tyson may not have died face down on the floor after being handcuffed during his April 18 confrontation with police.

Many expressed that view or something similar during Wednesday night's community town hall.

"We must start treating each other like we're human beings," said Leonard King, president of the Baptist Ministers Conference of Cleveland.

The Stark County NAACP and Greater Stark County Urban League hosted the forum, entitled the "Social Justice Community Conversation," in response to Tyson's death.

The event came a week after the city released bodycam footage from the police officer who arrested Tyson, sparking national media coverage of his arrest. The cause of his death is unclear and remains under investigation.

The 53-year-old Canton Township resident had crashed his car against a utility pole on Sherrick Road SE and then gone into the private AMVETS club exhibiting erratic behavior, according to investigators and 911 calls. Police officers summoned about the crash tracked him inside AMVETS, where some inside were demanding he be immediately removed.

When police officers confronted him, Tyson called for someone to call the sheriff and said they were trying to kill him. They struggled to get him to the floor and handcuffed him face down on the ground with an officer applying his knee against Tyson's neck area for about a minute, according to the bodycam footage.

It took officers about 8 minutes to realize Tyson didn't have a pulse and then an officer removed the handcuffs and began administering chest compressions in a futile attempt to revive him.

Canton officials attend community conversation about Frank Tyson's death

More than 100 people attended Wednesday's forum, including members of Tyson's family and all four Black Canton council members: Crystal Smith, At-Large; Brenda Kimbrough, Ward 2; Chris Smith, Ward 4 and J. Nate Cooks, Ward 6.

Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone and Canton Law Director Jason Reese also attended. They declined to comment.

Thomas West, president and CEO of the Greater Stark County Urban League, said organizers had invited Mayor William V. Sherer II, Safety Director Andrea Perry and Police Chief John Gabbard to the forum, but they declined to attend because the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is still investigating the case.

Officers Beau Schoenegge and Camden Burch have been placed on administrative leave. The Stark County Coroner's Office sent Tyson's body to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Canton police officers' actions questioned

A resident called for keeping the mayor and city council members accountable.

In response, Council member Smith said she watched the bodycam footage two or three times and has spoken with Tyson's family members.

Smith said the first question she had was, "Why would they (the police officers) approach him like that (to forcibly remove him from the AMVETS) anyhow? They never said, 'Sir, can I talk to you? Sir? Is there a problem?' Sir? Were you the one driving that car? ... Why is (the police officer's) knee on him and he's already handcuffed and they still never turned him over?"

Sierra Mason, a local activist, said Tyson was entitled to mental health treatment.

"Had somebody asked Frank Tyson if he was OK that night, had they (the officers) walked into that door and said, 'Hey, what's going on? What's going on? I see there was an accident, was that you?' the outcome may have been different," Mason said.

"I want to say I'm very angry," said Monique Connor, a board member of the Ohio Conference NAACP. "They (Canton city officials) owe us an explanation."

She said the people who mention Tyson's criminal record unfairly did not allow for the possibility that Tyson had been reformed. Tyson was released in early April after serving 24 years in prison after he was convicted of kidnapping and other felonies in 2000.

A woman at the forum said, "We don't kill people because they had an accident and are having a meltdown. He didn't deserve to die."

"I saw the video. All 37 minutes of it. And my heart was broken," said Rev. Walter Arrington of Peoples Baptist Church. "But it was nothing new. We've seen it over and over and over and over."

"I saw that tape last night, and I became nauseous," said Dan Thompson, a pastor at Peoples Baptist Church. "I knew what the outcome would be. When you don't offer basic human dignity to human beings then you relegate them to something you can treat like that. The way that gentleman was treated. When (police officers) walked into the restaurant the first thing (Tyson) said was 'Call the sheriff,' and 'I'm not going to let you kill me.' And from that point, they killed him."

West said the city needs to require its police officers to undergo implicit bias training.

Hector McDaniel, president of the Stark NAACP, said the general counsel of the national NAACP, has submitted a letter to the U.S. Justice Department asking the agency look into the practices of the Canton Police Department. He said the NAACP will release the letter at a press conference at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Last week, an attorney representing Tyson's family likened the circumstances of his death to George Floyd.

Both Tyson and Floyd's last words were "I can't breathe."

“The death of George Floyd traumatized and galvanized the American people — it led to a decisive call for change and an end to systemic police violence against Black men," Bobby DiCello, an attorney for the Tyson family, said in a prepared statement released Friday.

"It’s an unimaginable tragedy, that only four years later history repeats itself. Why tackle him? Why kneel on him? How could you know he lost consciousness and then do nothing? These questions demand answers. And so, we will get those answers for Frank and the whole Tyson family in this time of pain, grief, and disbelief."

Reach Robert at robert.wang@cantonrep.com. X formerly Twitter: @rwangREP.

