Hearing to vacate Christopher Dunn’s sentence continues

ST. LOUIS–The St. Louis City Circuit Attorney’s Office argues Christopher Dunn is innocent. This hearing continues today and will determine if he should go free.

A jury convicted him in 1991 for killing 15-year-old Ricco Rogers. A judge sentenced Dunn to life without the possibility of parole.

Day one of the hearing consisted of opening statements from the circuit attorney’s office as well as the Missouri attorney general’s office.

The circuit attorney’s office argues the original trial relied heavily on two witnesses who were with Ricco Rogers when he was shot to death in May of 1990 in North St. Louis.

Those two witnesses were 12-year-old Michael Davis Jr. and 14-year-old Demorris Stepp.

The state opposes this effort, arguing Dunn should remain in prison, both Stepp and Davis recanted their testimonies years later.

The judge heard a witness in court yesterday named Eugene Wilson, he was with Dunn the night Rogers was killed. He testified, saying he did not believe Dunn was involved in the shooting.

The defense played a recording of Davis describing why he lied about seeing Dunn commit the crime.

Dunn is being supported by circuit attorney Gabe Gore and a team of lawyers from the Midwest Innocence Project.

They argue that Dunn is innocent, presenting new evidence and testimonies.

Another key point is Dunn’s alibi, which they say was not presented in the original trial.

Our partners at The Post-Dispatch report Stepp, who was convicted of first-degree murder in a separate case in 1997, is expected to testify today.

The hearing is expected to continue today and tomorrow here at the Carnahan Courthouse. Dunn’s family is hoping the judge will set him free after 33 years in prison.

