Hearing unveils Oregon ice storm impact: 17 deaths, $165M in losses, emergency help gaps

The storm that covered much of Oregon in ice this January led to approximately $165 million in economic losses, a peak of 238,900 power outages and 17 deaths statewide, according to a report presented to the Oregon House Committee on Emergency Management, General Government, and Veterans on Wednesday.

Of those 17 deaths confirmed by the Oregon Department of Emergency Management, most were from hypothermia and there was one death each in Lane and Marion counties.

Lawmakers heard from a combination of utilities and state and county officials during the presentation.

Oregon ice storm's impact on utilities

Larry Bekkedahl, senior vice president of Strategy & Advanced Energy Delivery at Portland General Electric, told lawmakers the utility saw 397,780 total meters taken out and a peak of 167,089 PGE customers without power at any one time, and that while 97% of customers were restored within a week, for some it took longer.

Representatives of the Eugene Water & Electric Board told legislators the utility saw 38,000 outages, with 54 contracted staff joining 305 EWEB staff for restoration, with crews working 16-hour shifts for 15 days straight. The storm took down seven substations and costing the utility $8 million, officials said. EWEB had the same stat of being able to restore 97% customers within seven days.

'Voluntary agencies' highlighted for work during Oregon ice storm

On the human services side of the response, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management highlighted the work of "voluntary agencies."

“Voluntary agencies worked tirelessly to support and uplift the affected communities during this challenging time,” the report said.

In Lane County, much of the dialogue following the storm came from those volunteers, who told elected officials they felt the public sector had unloaded its responsibilities onto them.

“Egan center leadership at St. Vincent de Paul called for emergency help. They called the City of Eugene, Springfield and Lane County but no help arrived. We received no emergency services,” volunteer John Helmer wrote the commissioners in January. “Springfield and Lane County, knowing Egan was out of volunteers and at the end of its rope, failed to open any other building or send staff to keep Egan open.”

During Wednesday's meeting, representatives of the Oregon Department of Human Services' Office of Resilience and Emergency Management described some of the services the department did provide, which included nine heated trailers for shelter, several dozen people deployed for the response and over 100 warming centers "supported through 211info contract."

Tiffany Brown, Lane County’s emergency coordinator, presented a report to both Lane County commissioners and the House committee, where she identified three “areas for improvement” for the next disaster, one of which was “Mass Care, Housing & Human Service,” saying Lane County should both “perform assessment and gap analysis of emergency mass care resources” and continue to support those resources.

