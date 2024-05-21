Hearing today to vacate sentence of Christopher Dunn

ST. LOUIS–A hearing in downtown St. Louis today will determine whether Christopher Dunn should go free.

St. Louis prosecutors are convinced Dunn is telling the truth about his innocence,

but lawyers for the Missouri Attorney General’s office will present their arguments for keeping him in prison.

Back in 1991, a jury convicted Dunn of the shooting death of 15-year-old Ricco Rogers. Dunn was given a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Back in February, Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore filed a motion looking to vacate Dunn’s sentence. Gore says the case relied heavily on the testimony of two eyewitnesses—a 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy.

Both later recanted their statements.

There is no physical evidence that linked Dunn to the crime, but the two boys told police at the time they saw Dunn just minutes before the shots were fired.

The court will review evidence from Dunn’s original trial, direct appeals and post-conviction proceedings, along with new information and evidence.

The murder of Rogers happened on May 18, 1990. Dunn was 18 at the time.

While the Circuit Attorney’s Office will argue to vacate Dunn’s sentence, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey will argue to keep him in prison.

A Missouri law passed in 2021 that allows prosecutors to request hearings in cases where they believe there is evidence of a wrongful conviction.

“Both of those witnesses recanted, that gives the circuit attorney the authority to move to vacate,” Gore said in February after he filed the motion to vacate Dunn’s sentence.

Last May, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed a motion to vacate Dunn’s sentence, but she resigned days later.

After his appointment by Governor Mike Parson, Gore wanted his office to conduct its own investigation.

The hearing is set for 9 a.m. this morning at the Carnahan Courthouse.

