Hearing set for multi-billion dollar energy project

North Dakota Public Service Commissioners Randy Christmann, foreground, and Sheri Haugen-Hoffart participate in a Dec. 21, 2023 hearing in Bismarck. (Kyle Martin/For the North Dakota Monitor)

The North Dakota Public Service Commission will hold a public hearing in Williams County on a multi-billion dollar project to turn natural gas into liquid hydrocarbon products, with a side benefit of producing electricity.

Cerilon GTL ND Inc. is seeking a siting permit from the PSC. The PSC set a public hearing for 9 a.m. Monday, June 17, at the Grand Williston Hotel & Conference Center.

The Cerilon GTL North Dakota Project at Trenton is planned to be built in two phases with the estimated cost of phase one at $3.2 billion. Phase two is expected to be comparable, according to a news release from the PSC.

Each GTL facility will be able to convert 240 million cubic feet per day of natural gas to 24,000 barrels per day of liquid hydrocarbon products. The products include ultra low sulfur diesel, base oils, a component of premium lubricants such as synthetic motor oil, and naphtha, which can be sold to refineries or chemical plants for further processing or use as a diluent, according to the company’s application. The application says the products would be transported by truck or rail, though it notes some logistical planning is still ongoing.

A second phase could involve producing aviation fuel and liquified petroleum gas, according to the application.

“It would be the largest natural gas consumption facility that I’m aware of in the state,” Justin Kringstad, director of the North Dakota Pipeline Authority, told the North Dakota Monitor.

The process will produce steam heat that Cerilon intends to power turbines to generate electricity. The facility would produce enough power to meet its own electrical demands, with excess power sold to the grid.

The facility would be about 1.5 miles southwest of Trenton, 5 miles northeast of Buford and 7.5 miles southwest of the city limits of Williston.

The public must attend the hearing to get comments on the record with the PSC.

The North Dakota Industrial Commission in January approved a $9.5 million grant and an $8.5 million loan for Cerilon through the state’s Clean Sustainable Energy Authority.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST. DONATE

The post Hearing set for multi-billion dollar energy project appeared first on North Dakota Monitor.