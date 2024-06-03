Hearing set for Becky Hill ethics charges; Co-author stands 'ready and willing' to testify

A hearing has been set for late this year to hear alleged South Carolina ethics charges against former Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill, and the co-author of her admittedly plagiarized book on the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial says he is "ready and willing" to testify.

The S.C. Ethics Commission released this week that on May 16 it had determined there is "probable cause" to conduct a hearing on two separate ethics complaints involving Hill, who recently resigned from public office in the midst of these ethics violation allegations and in the wake of two active state police investigations.

Becky Hill yells down to the attorney general Alan Wilson as he thanks her during a press conference after Alex Murdaugh was found guilty on all four counts at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool

Following allegations that Hill tampered with the jury during the internationally publicized, six-week Murdaugh murder trial — allegations that did not result in a new trial for Murdaugh — Hill is still facing accusations that she used her public office for financial gain and that she misused public money.

The hearing on those ethics charges is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, in the S.C. Ethics Commission Hearing Room located at 201 Executive Center Drive, Suite 150, Columbia, S.C.

Neither Hill nor her attorney Justin Bamberg responded to messages seeking comment.

Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill, at left, is flanked by attorney Justin Bamberg as she announced her resignation from office recently in Walterboro.

Neil Gordon, who co-authored the now controversial and "unpublished" book on the Spring 2023 Murdaugh murder trial, Behind The Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders, with Hill, released a media statement Thursday saying that he and his wife, Melissa, had previously spoken with ethics commission investigators for several hours about the accusations, adding that, "This morning, the lead investigator informed us we may be called to testify at the December hearing. We are ready and willing to do so if called."

Many of the ethics allegations involve the materials associated with that book, and Hill's promotions of it. Gordon has since donated much of his profits from the book to charities.

The Dec. 19 hearing will be conducted much like any criminal trial. Hill has the right to be represented by an attorney, to call witnesses or cross-examine witnesses, and to present or refute evidence.

A prehearing conference may be scheduled before this hearing to allow for an exchange of witness lists and evidence exhibits, and to hear any pleadings or motions.

If Hill is found guilty of ethics violations during the hearing, she can be fined a civil penalty of up to $2,000 and/or ordered to pay restitution.

If the Ethics Commission believes that criminal activity occurred, such as breach of trust, Hill would be subject to prosecution by the S.C. Attorney General's Office.

According to the Ethics Commission website, misdemeanors may be subject to a fine of up to $5,000, imprisonment for not more than 1 year, or both. Felonies like bribery, for example, incur fines of up to $10,000 and10 years in prison, or both.

With her staff behind her and her attorney Justin Bamberg at her side, embattled Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill, at far left, resigned from office recently.

Who filed the complaints against Becky Hill, and what is alleged?

One complaint was filed by Arthur L. Simmons III on June 28, 2023. Simmons is reportedly a law enforcement officer in Beaufort County but it is unclear what his connection is to Hill or her office.

The Ethics Commission found probable cause in this complaint and two counts of violations are included in the Notice of Hearing.

The first count alleges "use or disclosure of confidential information for financial gain" and accuses Hill of providing an individual with a photograph of an inmate in the Colleton County Courthouse holding cell (most likely Murdaugh) to promote the sale of a book.

The second count alleges "use of official position for financial gain" and accuses Hill of filming a promotional segment for her book with the Walterboro Chamber of Commerce president in her office at the Colleton County Courthouse.

A second complaint was filed by former Colleton County Deputy Clerk of Court Laura Hayes on July 14, 2023.

The Ethics Commission found probable cause in this complaint and issued a 22-page Notice of Hearing that includes 74 counts of ethics violation allegations that include "use of official position for financial gain," "use of official position for financial gain for business with which associated," and "use or disclosure of confidential information for financial gain."

These counts allege that Hill:

Directed multiple bonuses to herself from federal IV-D child support funds;

Used the Colleton County Courthouse facilities to promote her book;

Negotiated the use of the Colleton County Courthouse facilities by other parties in order to promote her book;

Authorized checks to businesses she was associated with;

Provided an inmate photograph to promote the sale of her book;

Directed multiple checks to reimburse herself for food and gifts that she gave to courthouse employees and employees of the local solicitor's office, as well as for meals for herself, guests and vendors; and for courthouse supplies and office decorations, in violation of the law;

Directed checks to reimburse herself for purchases that included birthday meals for staff, Valentine's Day gifts for jurors, Mothers Day and Fathers Day gifts for staff, alcoholic beverages, dog food, dog bones, a dog bed and picnic tables, in violation of the law.

In early April, following Hill's resignation from office in March, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster appointed a temporary replacement to fill her seat until the next General Election in November.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Becky Hill ethics hearing set; co-author 'ready and willing' to testify