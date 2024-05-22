Hearing postponed in slaying of gay rights activist

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A preliminary hearing for a man charged with murder in the death of a gay rights activist was postponed Wednesday.

Fredi Rivera now has a hearing set July 15 at which a judge will determine whether there’s enough evidence to order him to stand trial in the death of Daniel Landeros, 43.

On the night of Sept. 18, Landeros and a male friend were walking at night through Yokuts Park when a man approached them and called Landeros a gay slur, according to the friend’s statement to police.

Landeros, an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, argued with the man while the friend waited near a park bench.

The friend told police he heard single gunshot then saw Landeros stumble toward him. A dark-colored SUV sped away moments later.

Landeros was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police retrieved surveillance video identifying the suspect vehicle as a black 2006-07 Hummer H3, the documents say. They linked the vehicle to Rivera and learned he was on probation for grand theft, according to police reports.

Rivera was arrested near his mother’s home in Delano early on Oct. 4. He has pleaded not guilty.

