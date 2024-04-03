Hearing postponed for man accused of taking leg from crash scene

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of removing a severed leg from a crash scene had a court hearing in Shafter Wednesday during which a pretrial conference was postponed to April 18, records show.

Rosendo Tellez, 27, is charged with removing human remains from a location other than a cemetery, disposing of human remains outside of a cemetery, destroying or concealing evidence and resisting a peace officer.

Investigators reviewed videos witnesses took of Tellez with the leg, which belonged to a person hit by a train as it passed the Amtrak Station in Wasco on March 22.

In one, Tellez briefly brought the leg to his mouth, according to court filings. Another shows him “waving the leg with his right hand and lifting it in the air as to present it,” the filings say.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.