Are you hearing about a 'new' path of totality in Illinois? Don't worry about it too much

Just days before the April 8 solar eclipse, some media reports suggest that previous maps of the path of totality — where the effect will be greatest — might be slightly off.

The path of totality will extend across a swath of far southern Illinois, where hundreds of thousands of viewers are expected. Communities including Effingham and Paris show a smaller area of totality in a new map.

Did the solar eclipse map change?

The reports are based on an article, "Why Your Total Solar Eclipse Map Is Now Wrong (And Where to Find the New One)," by Jamie Carter, a Forbes.com senior contributor. The story cites revised calculations for the size of the sun. It says previous maps of the path of totality might be off by about 2,000 feet at their edges.

But the article concedes that those heading far into the path will see little consequence.

How to ensure you experience best solar eclipse view

"The path of totality might have narrowed, maybe by a mile total, but we're talking about going from 115 miles to 114 miles wide," Butler University physics and astronomy professor Brian Murphy told the Indianapolis Star. "If you're near the edge of that path, go a few miles further into the center at the very least to ensure you see the totality."

Furthermore, even those in viewing spots now just outside the path will still experience a partial eclipse, reports the Detroit Free Press.

NASA has said that its predictions have not changed.

