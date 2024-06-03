Hearing in Jasper murder case rescheduled

ADRIAN — An Ohio man charged with murder in the death of a Jasper man who died from injuries suffered in an assault has had his next court hearing rescheduled for late August.

An open murder charge was authorized May 28 against Kevin Michael Turski, 37, of Metamora, Ohio, in the death of Jerry Fike, 81, of Jasper, according to Lenawee County District Court online records. On May 21, Turski was referred for a forensic psychological evaluation to determine his competency to stand trial.

An open murder charge allows a jury to decide the degree of murder, should the case go to trial.

On Thursday, a probable cause conference was rescheduled for Aug. 29 before District Judge Todd A. Morgan. Delays like this are common in cases where a defendant has been referred for a psychological exam in order to give the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry time to do the exam and write a report for the court. If the report is ready before the next scheduled hearing date, the court usually will schedule a competency hearing for an earlier date.

A probable cause conference, which is also called a pre-examination hearing, is a hearing in a felony case where the defense tells the court whether they intend to proceed with a preliminary examination in district court or if they will waive the exam and have the case bound over to circuit court for further proceedings.

Turski originally was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and felonious assault after Fike was assaulted at about 8 a.m. May 13 at his home in the 4000 block of Yankee Road, a news release from the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies who responded along with Madison Township Fire Department personnel found relatives administering first aid to Fike outside his residence. He was unresponsive but breathing. Deputies and Madison Township medical personnel attended to Fike’s serious head injuries, then he was transported by Madison Township ambulance to a Toledo-area hospital in serious condition with life-threatening injuries. Fike died May 19 at the hospital.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news, and high school and college sports content.

Fike’s wife, who called 911, was able to provide the dispatch center with a possible suspect's name and description, the sheriff's office said. Deputies, assisted by a Michigan State Police trooper, were able to locate Turski walking on the road in the area of the Fikes' residence. Turski was detained and later arrested and charged with the two assault counts. He was lodged at the Lenawee County Jail.

The Fike family knew Turski, but he was not welcome at the residence, the sheriff office said.

— Contact reporter David Panian at dpanian@lenconnect.com or follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @lenaweepanian.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Hearing in Jasper murder case rescheduled