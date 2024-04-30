Hearing in fatal boat club crash case rescheduled

MONROE — A judge agreed to delay for almost two months a probable cause hearing for the woman accused of driving drunk and crashing her SUV into a child's birthday party, killing two children and injuring others.

That means Marshella Marie Chidester, 66, of Newport will be free on a $1.5 million bond until the new court date, June 27, while her defense attorney, Bill Colovos of Southgate, is granted more time to review the "voluminous" amount of police reports and other information on the case. Chidester posted the bond last week.

Judge Michael C. Brown asked Chidester if she agreed to waive the requirement that a preliminary exam be held within 21 days of the arraignment. She said she agreed.

Chidester and Colovos appeared in court by video.

A preliminary exam is a proceeding in a felony case where the prosecution has to show probable cause that a crime was committed and the defendant is likely to have committed the crime. A district judge then decides if there is enough evidence to bind the charges over to circuit court for further proceedings.

Chidester is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death and four counts of OWI causing serious injury.

Alanah Phillips, 8, and her 4-year-old brother Zayn Phillips died in the crash April 20 at the Swan Boat Club in Berlin Township. The OWI causing serious injury charges are related to injuries suffered by Alanah and Zayn's mother, Mariah Dodds, and 11-year-old brother as well as a 14-year-old male and an 18-year-old female.

