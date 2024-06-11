Hearing delayed for man suspected of killing 7-week-old baby

The man suspected of killing his baby daughter had his case delayed 10 days at the Kern County Superior Court Tuesday in hopes of picking a trial date at the next hearing.

Gregory Higgins, 37, is charged with murder and assault of a child under the age of 8 years old resulting in death after the death of his 7-week-old daughter, who had Down syndrome.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Higgins’ defense attorney, David Torres, requested to move the status conference again and said he hopes to pick a trial date at the next hearing. The delay Tuesday comes after Torres said in court on May 28 that he and prosecutor Stephanie Taconi might agree to a plea deal.

On Sept. 15, 2021, Bakersfield Police officers arrived at Higgins’ home after reports that an infant child was not breathing, according to the BPD report. The report said Higgins was working from home and noticed the baby was fussing and attempted to console her.

Higgins noticed the child was having a hard time breathing and attempted CPR on the living room floor, according to the police report. After the baby was taken to Memorial Hospital, a CT scan revealed that the child had three skull fractures and a brain bleed, according to the report.

Higgins is a father to two other children who were with their mother the day the baby died, according to the report.

Higgins’ next court hearing is June 21. He remains in custody on $2 million bail.