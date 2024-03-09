Hearing delayed in kidnapping case

Mar. 9—CLEVELAND — A New Mexico man has waived his right to a speedy trial in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a 12 year old girl from Hartsgrove Township in September.

Joseph Gunter, 41, of New Mexico, was indicted in the United States District Court for the Northeastern District of Ohio Eastern Division on Oct. 19. He is charged with sexual exploitation of a child and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in unlawful sexual activity, according to federal court records.

Gunter's defense council has been given till March 12 to provide details of how much time may be needed for defense council to prepare for a pretrial, court records indicate.

The indictment indicates Gunter allegedly contacted the girl online between July 1, 2023, and Sept. 22, 2023, with the purpose of having the girl engage in sexually explicit conduct.

The indictment also alleges Gunter transported the girl from Hartsgrove Township in late September before they were found together in a car in Texas, according to the indictment and information released in September by Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi.

At the time Niemi said the girl was last seen near her Laskey Road home on Sept. 21, 2023, around 9 a.m. On Sept. 23, 2023, he said detectives were able to find a suspect and able to use technology to locate them.

"Detectives obtained a description of a possible suspect vehicle early on Saturday [Sept. 23] and were notified that the license plate was recorded via a license plate recognition camera in Kentucky," he said at the time.

Detectives were then able to get a cell phone number and it connected to a car in Texas where law enforcement was able to apprehend the man and free the girl.