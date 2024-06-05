Hearing delayed for Arvin High School teacher suspected of having sex with minor student

The hearing for an Arvin High School teacher suspected of having sex with a minor student was delayed to July at Kern County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Michael Joseph Parra, 44, of Bakersfield has been a manufacturing teacher at Arvin High School since 2021 and previously taught at Foothill High School in Bakersfield. It is unknown if Parra still teaches at Arvin High.

Parra was charged with four counts of oral sex with a person under the age of 18 years old and three counts of unlawful sex.

According to the police report submitted by the Arvin Police Department to the court, the victim was a 17-year-old Arvin High School student and Parra’s former student. The victim told officers she was in a romantic sexual relationship with Parra, according to the report. She said the two started flirting during her junior year in high school, according to the police report.

The victim told officers that most of the sexual acts occurred on campus, according to the report.

According to the report, the victim never told anyone else about her relationship with Parra and said she knew he was unhappy in his marriage. His wife had suspected Parra as having an affair and found sexual Snapchat messages with the 17-year-old girl, according to the report.

Parra is out of custody and his pre-preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 31.