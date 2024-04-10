Hearing to consider removing Sheriff Wainwright from office is scheduled for April 22

Apr. 10—LEWISTON — Gov. Janet Mills has scheduled a public hearing for April 22 to take up the Oxford County commissioners' request to remove Sheriff Christopher Wainwright from office.

Commissioners made the unanimous request in February in a letter to the governor, citing specific examples of Wainwright's past actions, including disposal of dozens of firearms from the department's evidence room without the knowledge of county officials and outside the financial scrutiny of those officials.

The commissioners have no authority to suspend or fire Wainwright, who was first elected sheriff in 2018. Maine's Constitution dictates that only the governor has that power.

The letter of complaint was sent to the governor following months of investigation by the commission.

Very soon after receiving the complaint, Mills appointed former Maine Supreme Judicial Court Justice Donald G. Alexander as the hearing officer who will oversee a public hearing on the complaint.

According to an announcement about the hearing date, which is scheduled to go from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at a location yet to be determined in Augusta, commissioners and Wainwright will each be given the opportunity to make opening and closing statements of up to 10 minutes each. The hearing will be open to the public and recorded.

If a second day of hearing is needed, that is scheduled for April 24.

After the hearing, Alexander will provide a written report to the governor and make an advisory recommendation based on the evidence presented at the hearing and through documentation, after which Mills will make her decision.

The commissioners' detailed 10-page complaint, which Chairman David Dugay of Byron said was not made lightly, includes dozens of pages of investigative records, some of which have been redacted. It also contains a short summary of the commissioners' decision, that "it is the belief of the Board (of Commissioners) that Sheriff Wainwright has proven himself unworthy of the Office of Sheriff. Whatever his intentions, there can be no excuse for his repeated lack of diligence and judgment, and violations of law and County policies."

Commissioners believe Wainwright "failed to faithfully and efficiently perform the duties of his office and improperly exercised and acted outside of his legal authority," according to the complaint. "There is no room in the Oxford County Sheriff's Office for a sheriff who places himself above the policies that he is charged with administering, above the ethical responsibilities that he swore an oath to uphold, and the laws that he is charged with enforcing. No one is unaccountable," the complaint says.

Commissioners also based their decision to ask for Wainwright's removal on the belief that, according to the motion made to request his removal, he "failed to faithfully and efficiently perform the duties of his office and improperly exercised and acted outside of his legal authority."

They also noted that their investigation into Wainwright's actions cost Oxford County taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars that could have gone to projects more beneficial to those taxpayers.

Wainwright has complained multiple times that commissioners have not turned over records he has asked for during their investigation, and said he welcomes the governor's scrutiny.

In a public statement issued after the governor announced she had received the complaint, Wainwright wrote that, "As a matter of public record, I have acknowledged the mistakes that I have made while in office and apologized for some as appropriate. But let me be clear, there is nothing about my conduct in office, personally or professionally, that merits my removal. I remain eager to engage the process of review with a neutral arbitrator of fact and law — the governor."

In 2020 and 2021, Wainwright sold firearms from the evidence room and received credit for those purchases, without the knowledge of county officials. The Oxford County Administrator's Office has no record of the sales, former County Administrator Donald Durrah said last year.

In an email to the Sun Journal sent after the complaint was in Mills' hands, Wainwright defended his actions to sell the firearms, saying the majority of firearms removed for disposal or destruction in 2021 were weapons used in the commission of a crime or involved in a traumatic event, and that the sales allowed him to purchase equipment for the Sheriff's Office, saving taxpayers money.

Commissioners have since changed the purchasing policy to prevent such a transaction from happening again.

In addition to the firearms sales, commissioners are basing their request on Wainwright's decision to allow two school resource officers to carry guns in schools last year, even though their certification as law enforcement officers had expired.

The third situation noted in the commissioners' motion to seek Wainwright's removal is tied to the commissioners' investigation in November 2023 that Wainwright asked one of his deputies to go easy on a woman who had received a traffic citation.

In response to that finding, Wainwright had offered an apology, admitting that he "overstated his authority as sheriff and using inappropriate language" in anger when instructing the deputy not to issue the ticket. He also admitted he violated Maine's Law Enforcement Code of Ethics by asking his deputy to show favor to someone, and assured the public that he was seeking management training classes.

Wainwright lives in Canton and has worked for the Oxford County Sheriff's Office for more than 30 years, starting as a patrol deputy when he was 19 and working his way up the ranks. He was elected sheriff in 2018, winning the position in a contest against former Sheriff James Theriault, and was reelected in 2022.

If Wainwright is removed, the governor will appoint an interim sheriff to serve until the next scheduled election.

According to the executive order issued last month to establish the hearing process, the governor's order also states that "if the hearing officer determines that the evidence presented constitutes probable cause of criminal activity, he shall make such reports as he deems appropriate to law enforcement for further investigation."

And, if the hearing officer "determines that the evidence presented raises substantial questions about the professional conduct of any member of law enforcement, he shall make such reports as he deems appropriate to the Maine Criminal Justice Academy."

