Hearing for Beckley city manager lawsuit set for Friday

Apr. 18—In the midst of its search for a city manager, Beckley is also facing a lawsuit for its city manager ordinance, which allowed for the transition from a strong mayor to a city manager government.

A hearing for the lawsuit will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, April 19, in Raleigh County Circuit Judge Andrew Dimlich's courtroom in the Raleigh County Judicial Center.

City Attorney Bill File said both sides will have the opportunity to present oral arguments during the hearing, though he does not expect Dimlich to make a ruling at Friday's hearing.

He said Dimlich will likely issue a written order in the days following the hearing.

Douglas M. Epling, owner of the West Virginia Miners Baseball Club, filed the lawsuit. In it, he claims Beckley's city manager ordinance violates state code in the manner in which it was implemented.

