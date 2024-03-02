'I heard the gunshots': Man shot outside Brockton restaurant. What we know

BROCKTON — A shooting outside a restaurant on Main Street in Brockton left one person injured in the early morning hours of Friday, March 1, according to police spokesperson Darren Duarte.

Brockton Police responded to the scene, outside the Brockton Cafe Bar and Grill at 426 Main St., at around 1:30 a.m. after receiving a report that shots were fired during a fight outside, said Duarte.

The 36-year-old Brockton man was injured but made his way to the hospital and is in stable condition, he said. No other injuries were reported.

Restaurant manager Darice Veiga, whose parents also own the establishment, was at the restaurant celebrating her birthday when she heard the gunshots.

“We were enjoying karaoke when it happened. A lot of people were confused, but I was closer to the door, so I heard it. I heard the gunshots outside and called 911,” said Veiga, noting that there were about 80 other people inside the restaurant at the time.

Looking for third suspect Residents of Brockton homeless shelter charged after fight leads to stabbing, police say

There were also two security guards working inside the restaurant when the shooting occurred, she said.

“They were at the front and back door at different sides of the restaurant making sure that everyone was safe,” she said. "Our priority is always the safety and well-being of our patrons and staff,” she said.

'Stunningly' remodeled Ranch on Copeland Street in Brockton sold for $720K

Veiga said the incident was unrelated to the restaurant.

Brockton Police continue to investigate the shooting.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: 'I heard the gunshots': Shooting outside Brockton Cafe Bar and Grill