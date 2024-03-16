Hear from women leaders in Salina at KWU conference this month

As the Salina community continues to embrace and celebrate Women's History Month, Kansas Wesleyan University is hosting its third annual Women in Leadership conference.

For just over two hours on Thursday, March 28, attendees at Mabee Arena will be able to hear from 10 speakers, all of whom come from the Salina community, talking about what it means to have a voice for women.

Professor Michelle Case, chair and organizer of the event as well as chair of the business and accounting department at KWU, said the idea for the conference came when she attended an event recognizing historical leaders in the local community and noticed a tremendous lack of women.

"There were no women highlighted singularly and if there was a woman involved, she was with her husband," Case said. "I (thought) maybe we haven't given an avenue to talk about the amazing women in our community."

Speaking with KWU President Matt Thompson, Case suggested creating an event highlighting and recognizing women leaders in the community, while also giving young women and girls an opportunity to see that they can be successful too.

"There's a pathway (for these young people), if they want to be a business owner, or work at a nonprofit, if they want to be a mover or shaker...they can do that," Case said.

As the event has progressed and grown over the past few years, Case said she has been thankful and in wonder of the women leaders in Salina.

"The more I got into this, the more I realized that there are so many amazing women in this community and we just to celebrate them," Case said.

A previous attendee speaking at this year's Women in Leadership conference

For one of the speakers, a native Salina woman who has taken on a leadership role in the community herself, attending the past two Women in Leadership conferences has been a great way to learn from and be inspired by other women in the community.

"There are just amazing individuals in our community that are doing great things," said Angie Lassley, president and CEO of the Salina Family YMCA. "To be asked to be a speaker this year is a huge honor."

According to Lassley, every speaker will have their own take on this year's theme, "Your Voice Matters," and she plans to focus on how the words of that voice are not all that matters.

"It's not what you say, but who you say it to, how you say it and why you say it," Lassley said. "Right now, that's kind of resonating with the direction that I'm going to go."

She said this theme to her also brings to mind the collaboration that needs to be had when it comes to women's voices.

"(It's critical) that we all support each other, and we continue to work together, regardless of what our roles are in our businesses, what age we are in school (and so on)," Lassley said. "The audience is very vast at these events. So I just want to take a view on all those things matter."

Since she's been to the previous conferences and has been taking part in the community, Lassley said she is friends with several of the other speakers this year, and she's excited to see how they interpret this year's theme too.

"Everybody really takes it in a different perspective and in a different way, so it's fun to see what that really means to people," Lassley said.

No matter the theme, Lassley said the thing she most wants to convey to the guests is the passion she has for what she does and where she is, and how important it is for the community to work together.

"We have some pretty amazing things happening and people should be happy to be from Salina," Lassley said.

Women in Leadership conference offers opportunities for student leaders too

Not only are there women from the greater Salina community speaking at the conference, but also two students from KWU who will offer their own insight into this year's topic.

Kyla Ohlson and Guthrie Burch are both business students graduating this year from KWU. After meeting just before their first semester at the college, the two became best friends, and have been team partners in KWU's successful DECA program.

Case approached Burch first about the possibility of her and Ohlson speaking this year and Burch immediately said yes.

"I said 'we would love to, I don't even have to ask (Ohlson),'" Burch said.

Both Burch and Ohlson, having worked with Case and respecting her leadership in the business program, said it wasn't a hard decision to accept the invitation. They are also both planning on talking about how their time involved in the business community and in life has impacted their lives to become the women they are now.

"Without spoiling too much we're going to go through the people that raised us and pull little individualistic things out of (each) relationship and made us who we are today," Ohlson said.

Some of those people include their parents, with Burch saying that even though they were raised in a more traditional environment, like the Midwest.

"Being girls, you're kind of raised a certain way," Burch said. "But (we also) took on modern ideals and thoughts from our mothers, how they taught us to be who we are today (while also being taught to be) independent and hard-working from our dads."

Another thing Burch and Ohlson will speak about is the female peers and mentors they surround themselves with have made each other better in several aspects of their lives.

Both work at Bennington State Bank, with women making up the majority of their bosses.

"Having those strong women leaders is super important in growing a person's calling," Ohlson said.

Finally, Burch and Ohlson said they will talk about the value of supporting and learning from each other and their friends.

"(Within our friends) somebody is greater in some things and somebody struggles with something else," Ohlson said. "Being able talk about those things and communicate those things, we're able to feed off of each other's energy and actually understand those things."

Burch said this support of women to other women needs to extend beyond just friend groups or people they already know.

"We want to help and do anything for you, even if we don't know you," Burch said. "Being a girl's girl, and helping everybody out, being supportive and working together, that's essential in any industry or work."

KWU's Women in Leadership conference free and open to anyone, not just women

The Women in Leadership conference will take place over an entire evening beginning with appetizers and networking at 4:40 p.m. and the first speakers at 5:20 p.m. March 28 in Mabee Arena on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University.

The entire event is free, but a donation of feminine hygiene or hygiene products, such as toilet paper, is recommended, with all donations going to the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank.

Case said one of the most important things she wants the community to know is that this event is open to anyone and everyone, and that includes men.

"(Men) are the ones helping to open the doors for us, you're the ones making the room for us at the table," Case said. "It is so important that men are a part of this and understand what their female colleagues are going through....It's truly an inclusive event."

For more information, including registering for the conference, visit the event's webpage, www.kwu.edu/about/events/women-in-leadership-2024/.

This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: Kansas Wesleyan University hosts third Women in Leadership conference