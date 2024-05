TechCrunch

Welcome, folks, to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter that recaps the week that was in tech. A total of 200 people were let go across Google’s “Core” teams, which included those working on app platforms and other engineering roles. Elsewhere, Tesla CEO Elon Musk gutted the company's team responsible for overseeing its Supercharger network in a new round of layoffs -- despite recently winning over major automakers like Ford and General Motors.