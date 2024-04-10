Hear the questions potential jurors in Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial will be asked
Neal Katyal, Former Acting Solicitor General and Susanne Craig, New York Times Investigative Reporter joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with the countdown now underway as the New York Hush Money trial involving Donald Trump is less than five days from commencing, with an in depth look at the questions being asked of potential jurors, and how unique this trial is with such a high profile dependent.