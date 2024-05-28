Hear how jurors reacted to defense’s closing statement in Trump hush money hearing
CNN’s Kara Scannell describes how jurors reacted to former President Donald Trump’s defense attorney’s closing statement New York criminal hush money trial.
After more than 10 hours in court on Tuesday hearing closing arguments in former President Donald Trump’s trial on charges he falsified business records to conceal a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, jurors will begin their deliberations on a verdict on Wednesday.
Before the jury begins deliberations in Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial, here are the biggest pieces of evidence presented by the prosecution in their case against the former president.
Yahoo News breaks down exactly what Trump is being charged with in each case as well as the judges, prosecutors, co-defendants and key dates.
The survey also shows a dip in the former president’s favorable rating — from 45% in March to 41% today.
The former president’s criminal hush money trial resumes Monday in Manhattan, where his former lawyer and fixer is expected to take the stand.
The former president’s criminal hush money trial resumed Thursday in Manhattan.
Get caught up on this morning’s news: Two Trump motions denied at trial, a new ‘Planet of the Apes’ film and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Get caught up on this morning’s news: Trump trial nears end of second week, Arizona repeals its near-total abortion ban and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
