Hear a community panel in Oak Ridge speak on challenges facing Tennessee's rural hospitals

A free public meeting on the challenges facing Tennessee's rural hospitals and how the community can help is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, June 27, in Room G-107 of Roane State Community College in Oak Ridge, 701 Briarcliff Ave.

The community panel discussion is organized by SEIU Local 205 and community partners. SEIU Local 205 is a union that represents workers at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.

"The importance of Methodist Medical Center to our region will provide a local context to this state-wide crisis," stated the news release from SEIU Local 205.

"Strong hospitals are vital to our communities’ wellbeing, but across our state rural hospitals are underfunded and face major challenges every day. Too many have closed, and the effects on a community losing their hospital are dramatic.

"A diverse panel of local citizens, physicians, community advocates, elected officials, and health care workers will share their perspectives and thoughts on these challenges and discuss the consequences when a community loses its hospital and access to care. The panel will also explore what we can do to combat these threats and help our rural hospitals thrive," the release stated.

