Hear info about CASA, opportunities at Oak Ridge Lunch & Learn event

CASA of the Tennessee Heartland is inviting the public to a Lunch & Learn recruitment event from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce building, 1400 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

" CASA invites you to our upcoming Lunch & Learn recruitment event - an opportunity to engage, understand, and become a part of a community that stands up for children in the foster care system," stated the CASA information. "Hear powerful stories, understand the impact, (and) find your role."

RSVP for the free event by noon Monday, March 25, by calling 865-425-0888 or emailing KatherineA@casatnh.org.

