Heap praise, not scorn, on the 12 non-communists on the Trump jury

I have attended a number of trials over the years, ranging from murder to political corruption.

Each time, whether I agree with the decision jurors reach or not, I come away feeling lucky and grateful that, after all of the testimony was heard, all of the evidence presented, all of the closing arguments made, the defendant’s guilt or innocence is made by a random collective of regular folks with no skin in the game.

Donald Trump’s lawyer, Todd Blanche, appeared on CNN after the verdict was reached in his criminal trial on Thursday, and was asked by host Kaitlan Collins who was in charge of the defense, him or Trump.

He said, “It was both of us. If there’s a lawyer that comes in and says that they’re in charge of their defense strategy, they’re not doing a service to their client. Every decision that we made, we made as a team … .”

Trump and his attorney helped select the jurors

What that means, essentially, is that Trump helped to select the 12 individuals who convicted him.

Seven men and five women.

Nine of them were not native New Yorkers.

All but three had attended college.

Half were married.

Among them were two lawyers, two educators, a software engineer, a security engineer, a physical therapist, a salesman, an investment banker, a businessman, a product manager and a retired wealth manager.

Trump sycophants called it a 'communist' trial

They sat through every minute of the trial. Heard and saw everything. Then, after talking it over, they decided that Trump was guilty on each and every one of the 34 counts against him.

Trump could have testified at the trial. He chose not to do so.

The response to the verdict from Trump’s sycophants has been fairly universal, each seemingly repeating the same talking points.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio — whom Trump used to mock as “little Marco” — said, “This is a quintessential show trial. This is what you see in communist countries.”

Stephen Miller, former Trump White House senior policy adviser, chimed in, saying, “This is America’s first ever communist show trial.”

The real commies who attack America's legal system

The thing is, in communist show trials the defendant and his attorney do not get to help select jurors.

In this instance a pool of hundreds of individuals were screened and the attorneys, with Trump part of “every decision.”

They settled on two lawyers, two educators, a software engineer, a security engineer, a physical therapist, a salesman, an investment banker, a businessman, a product manager and a retired wealth manager.

The jury could have found Trump not guilty. Or failed to reach a unified decision. Or convicted him on some counts and acquitted him on others.

Instead, each of these 12 individuals — none of whom was suspected or accused of being a communist — found Trump guilty of each of the 34 counts.

You can agree or not agree with that decision.

But if you attack a legal system that puts the verdict in the hands of a random collective of regular folks with no skin in the game, the only commie in the room is…you, comrade.

