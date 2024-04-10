Healthy spring runoff forecast, but strong monsoon needed

Apr. 9—The region's snowpack is bulging, thanks to an ocean-warming weather pattern coupled with some late-season storms.

Just as important as the volume is the high water content, which boosts runoff as opposed to a drier, powdery snow that blows away in the wind.

Federal data shows the Santa Fe ski basin having snow with water content that's about 150% of the 30-year normal. In the larger, surrounding areas, the Rio Chama and Upper Rio Grande basins came in at about 124% of normal.

These trends point to profuse snowmelt in the coming weeks, a potential double-edged sword: The state, which has been in the grip of a quarter-century drought, can use the water. But too much melt, too fast, can make waterways overflow.

El Niño appears to have come through as expected, bringing wetter-than-normal conditions in the winter and early spring.

But, in fact, this winter's precipitation and snowpack statewide falls short of last year's, even though in early 2023 the Southwest was technically in the throes of a third consecutive La Niña, which is roughly the reverse of El Niño, causing drier-than-normal conditions.

"Even though we are well above normal statewide, we still aren't quite at that total we were looking at this time last year," said Jaz Ammon, hydrological technician at the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Ammon helps compile the agency's monthly stream-flow reports. He hasn't completed the latest, but was able to provide some data through March.

Despite the winter starting off fairly wet, both precipitation and snowpack were lagging behind expectations, with some key areas hanging at normal or a bit below normal by early March, he said.

Then some stout snowstorms came in the second half of March, boosting snowpack, Ammon said, adding there is now more snow in many mountainous areas than you typically find this time of year.

"We made significant gains in precipitation," Ammon said.

The heftier-than-usual snowpack, however, isn't extending to the Rio Chama and Southern Colorado basins that feed the Rio Grande, so irrigators won't see a big increase in water flow, Ammon said.

Those basins had about 83% of normal snowpack before the March storms, and now are at about 108%, putting it below a year ago, he said.

The head of the regional irrigation district agreed 2024 isn't shaping up to be a banner year for spring runoff.

"From a snowpack standpoint, the basins are looking OK. We are not where we were this time last year," said Jason Casuga, CEO of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District.

Simulations indicate there will be enough water to get the district into July, close to when the rainy season would start — although monsoons have become more unpredictable, he said.

Some more good news is the spring runoff is expected to be strong enough for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to give the district the full allocation of San Juan-Chama water to supplement the natural or "native" Rio Grande water, Casuga said.

This water is diverted from the Colorado River Basin through a federal system of tunnels and dams before merging with the Rio Grande.

It would be the second year in a row the district received the full allotment of almost 30,000 acre-feet. An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons, enough to supply to two to three average U.S. households per year.

The bureau mostly has given partial yearly allocations during the prolonged drought. Agency officials confirmed the irrigation district is likely to get a full or near-full allocation this year.

One concern about the swelling snowpack is that warming spring temperatures, forecast to rise to above normal in the coming weeks, could cause rapid melting that would make rivers overflow and flood nearby communities.

That happened last year, when intense snowmelt caused the Jemez River to flood an adjacent mountain village.

Ammon said although the snowpack isn't as heavy as it was last year, it's still sizable enough to create torrential runoff if it melts too quickly. On that, he agreed with forecasters that it's something to keep an eye on.