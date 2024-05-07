How healthy is the South Platte River Basin snowpack? See how it compares to past years

As temperatures start to increase, melting the winter’s snowpack, water will start gushing into Colorado’s streams.

Inspired by a recent story from LA Times’s Sean Greene that featured a graphic showing the Sierra snowpack as it reaches its peak, the Coloradoan took a look at the conditions for the South Platte River Basin in the past decade.

Statewide, Colorado is at around 90% of its median snowpack, as of May 3, with some variation across basins. The South Platte, which covers Fort Collins, is at 103% of its median snowpack this season, according to USDA data.

Two notable bumps on this year’s snowpack came from the heavy storms in January and March, which dumped feet of snow across the state.

Over the past decade, the maximum peak snowpack was 18.08 inches in 2020, the lowest peak came at 13.80 inches in 2022, and this year’s peak reached 15.27 inches. These numbers reflect the snow water equivalent, or SWE, which measures around how much liquid water would be if all the snow melted.

Snowpack in the South Platte River Basin as snow water equivalent in inches, as of May 3.

According to CSU’s climate report, “Colorado’s snowpack serves as a huge seasonal reservoir that stores about 15 million acre-feet of water on average at the spring peak and then makes that water available later in the year when water demands for agricultural uses and outdoor watering are higher.”

Studies have shown that SWE has decreased in most places across the state, “though the percentage declines in SWE in Colorado were generally smaller than in most other regions of the West due to Colorado’s relatively high elevations and colder winter climate,” the report says.

Increased temperatures, fueled by human-caused climate change, were an important cause for this decrease. Future projections show a continued trend, with a median decrease of around 10% in the South Platte.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: South Platte River Basin snowpack at good levels this season