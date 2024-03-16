Healthy relationships: Centre Safe adds Allies in Action, a new grant project and more

I feel like since I came to Centre Safe as executive director in November 2022 I have been mapping out “busy” times and always looking ahead. Guess what? It is always a busy time at Centre Safe. We are blessed with amazing staff who work so hard each day to provide critical services to individuals and families across Centre County. The phones are always ringing and there is always a need, but that is what we are called to do — respond to the need. No two situations are the same and every person calling our hotline or receiving services in person has their own path to healing. Still, we give thanks every day we are here to be the safety net for those walking the tightrope of trauma.

One of just many reasons I personally feel thankful to work at Centre Safe is the availability of professional development opportunities and the desire to always learn. I was able to recently attend the delegation meeting for the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence, this year held in person in the Harrisburg/Hershey area. It felt wonderful getting to connect with so many of my peers from across the state and not be seeing each other as small images on Zoom. From fellow executive directors to center staff and PCADV staff, we were all able to come together to learn from one another; topics ranged from financial issues we all are facing to DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) efforts and a desire to have every center be a truly safe space for all staff and clients. I left re-energized and ready to do my part to navigate all the many challenges Centre Safe and other centers face daily.

***

Centre Safe was thrilled to find out our application for a multi-year Rape Prevention Education grant through the Pennsylvania Coalition to Advance Respect was approved! Our grant project will involve sexual assault education and prevention efforts geared toward those who are 60 years old and older. Over the cycle of the grant, we will be connecting with individuals in that population, loved ones, and staff of churches, centers and facilities working with that population. If you are interested in learning more about the grant project, please e-mail edteam@centresafe.org.

***

We continue to partner with Youth Service Bureau on Smarter Parents, Safer Kids workshops. The 2-hour workshops help prepare adults for challenging conversations with youth — covering topics like healthy child sexual development, improving communication, and fostering more protective environments. The workshop is geared toward parents, caregivers and others who work with youth ages 0-18. For more information, visit ccysb.com/project-safe-and-smart.

***

Students in Bald Eagle Area School District did a fantastic job taking part in our Allies in Action program, which just wrapped up the first 4-week session. High school students became trained in the anti-bullying curriculum and facilitated each week to sixth graders in their district. We are so thankful to Bald Eagle Area students, staff and administrators for supporting the program. We would love to branch out to other districts within Centre County. Please help by spreading the word and speaking with your district administrators about the importance of implementing Allies in Action. Reach out to edteam@centresafe.org to learn more about the program.

***

Whether you are attending events or donating your time, talents or treasures, know that when you can help spread the word, show kindness to others, and/or contribute to worthwhile organizations, you really are making a difference in this world. Keep it up!

Jennifer Pencek is the executive director of Centre Safe.