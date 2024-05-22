Healthy Holland raises $2K for family of random shooting victim

HOLLAND — When small business owner Cassie Loomis heard about the fatal shooting of Miguel Raul Zamudio on Saturday, April 13, she felt compelled to do something to help.

She didn't know the family personally, but Loomis had previously lived just four doors down from where the shooting took place.

As the owner of Healthy Holland, a protein drink shop, Loomis decided to use her platform to raise money for the victim's family.

Cassie Loomis (center) presents a check for over $2,000 to Katrina Zamudio (third from left) and other family members of fatal shooting victim Miguel Zamudio.

Officers and firefighters with the Holland Department of Public Safety responded to an address on W. 19th St. around 2:15 p.m. April 13. They found Zamudio in the driveway with a gunshot wound to the head.

Medical treatment was provided on-scene. Zamudio was taken to Holland Hospital, then transferred to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, where he died from his injuries.

Officers located the shooter, Jerell Alexander Lindsey, inside an adjacent home.

Lindsey was initially charged with attempted homicide, but detectives worked with the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office to amend the charge to homicide after Zamudio’s death.

Based on an initial HDPS investigation, Zamudio was visiting family at the time of the shooting. They were outside the residence when Lindsey allegedly approached. After seeing Lindsey with a firearm, the family began to retreat. The suspect continued to approach and shot Zamudio in the head.

Lindsey was not known to the victim.

Thousands were raised in the days to come, but Loomis managed to collect $2,041 more. She presented the check to the family earlier this month.

"They have a community that loves and supports and wants to be with them in their journey," Loomis said. "We can't possibly understand what they're going through, nor do we want to try to know that pain, but we are here to walk alongside them and offer any kind of safe space they need."

The victim's wife, Katrina Zamudio, said the fundraiser was unexpected and very much appreciated.

“(It) was so gracious,” Zamudio said. “... Our hearts are so full with the outpouring of support we have been receiving from everyone. Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined the amount of people.”

In total, a GoFundMe organized for the family has now raised over $24,000.

“I would like to thank our community from the depths of our hearts for all the messages, donations, etc. that we have been receiving,” Zamudio said. “The kids, myself and our whole family have felt so loved and supported during this tragic time.

“They say it takes a village, and boy, do we have a good one.”

Jerell is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Thursday, May 23, before Judge Bradley Knoll in Ottawa County's 58th District Court.

