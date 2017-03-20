The Healthiest Fast Food Desserts You Can Order

From Delish

We've waxed on about the healthiest burgers and breakfasts to order when you're chowing down on some fast food. We've even covered the healthiest salads, because those things can be silent killers. But we know what you're really interested in hearing: That it's OK to have a little dessert. And it is … if you choose wisely. As luck would have it, every restaurant's most popular treats are usually their most indulgent (we're looking at you McFlurry), but we found a handful of sweets that won't have you nursing a wicked food baby later in the day.

Carl's Jr.

View photos Photo credit: Courtesy of Carl's Jr. More

This probably won't be the tastiest slice of cheesecake you've ever had (we've got you covered on that front), but it also won't completely derail your diet. It has just 290 calories and only 21 grams of sugar - a relative win for fast food sweets. If you focus on the strawberry swirl on top, you can almost convince yourself you're just eating fruit for dessert.

Wendy's

View photos Photo credit: Courtesy of Wendy's More

It's near impossible to visit Wendy's without indulging in a Frosty (what would you dip your fries in?!), so keep this in mind when you do: Simple is best. We're talking vanilla instead of chocolate, which has more calories, and Jr.-sized. Yes, that's off the kids menu, and you can thank us later for saving you 500 calories and 10 grams of fat. The mini-me version has only 190 calories and 5 grams of fat.

McDonald's

View photos Photo credit: Courtesy of McDonald's More

Wish all you will, but a McFlurry isn't scoring a spot on this list. The machines are always broken, anyway. What you can comfortably indulge in after a Big Mac is an oatmeal raisin cookie. Mickey D's treat has 140 calories and only 12 grams of sugar. Looks like everyone's mom's favorite cookie actually is worth eating.

Taco Bell

View photos Photo credit: Courtesy of Taco Bell More