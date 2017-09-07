How to Make a Healthier Falafel Pita with Tahini Sauce

JodyR: For those who don't understand what our President just did. He put it squarely in congresses court. Now we will see if all the so called Liberals really want to do something for these people or just talk big. Obama couldn't get it passed because in 2012 the Democrat held congress didn't do anything. Obama broke the law, now lets see who really wants to help theses people. Who did this to them, there Parents they are to blame for this mess.