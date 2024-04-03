Healthcare workers and transplant recipients honor Donate Life Month
The team at Cedars-Sinai had a record year, completing more than 650 transplant procedures in 2023.
The team at Cedars-Sinai had a record year, completing more than 650 transplant procedures in 2023.
The average taxpayer's refund jumped to $3,081, a 6% increase over the same week last year, according to the latest IRS filing data.
Wednesday's deal will reverberate not just across two franchises, but the AFC. How's everybody looking now?
The condition causes a vein in the pelvis to get narrow, potentially leading to swelling and even life-threatening blood clots.
The Y Combinator Winter 2024 cohort has 86 AI startups, according to YC's official startup directory -- nearly double the number from the Winter 2023 batch and close to triple the number from Winter 2021. As we did last year, we went through the newest Y Combinator cohort -- the cohort presenting during this week's Demo Day -- and picked out some of the more interesting AI startups. August Chen (ex-Palantir) and Elton Lossner (ex-Boston Consulting Group) assert that the government contracting process is hopelessly broken.
Q1 sales numbers highlight expansion and diversification in America's pickup sales segments. It's obvious electric trucks aren't going anywhere.
No-penalty CDs don’t charge fees if you need to withdraw your money early. But they do come with some trade-offs. Here’s what you need to know.
How a boost of extra cash impact spending habits of US consumers.
Prosecutors on special counsel Jack Smith’s team ask Judge Aileen Cannon to reverse herself on her proposed instructors to jurors in former President Donald Trump’s classified documents trial.
For the second time in just over a month, Meta's apps including WhatsApp, and possibly Messenger and Instagram, are facing outages and intermittent issues. While it's rare for services as large as those operated by Meta to go down entirely, Meta's status page details disruptions to key business services, including its Ads Manager, Messenger Platform, WhatsApp Business API, and others.
'Schlep a lot of stuff' with this trendy nautical tote — on sale just in time for spring and summer.
We're only one quarter into 2024, but it's been a busy one for the tech industry.
The NFL world shook with the news of the Bills trading star receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. Matt Harmon analyzes the move for fantasy football.
Workers who leave their jobs are seeing big pay increases compared to those who don't, potentially forestalling inflation's path downward.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) plans to vote to restore net neutrality later this month. With the Democrats finally holding an FCC majority in the final year of President Biden’s first term.
You can also save on other models, including $520 off an even bigger screen.
Diggs has spent the past four seasons with the Bills.
Venture firm Maniv has grown by nearly every measure since it launched eight years ago in Israel — from its investor base and 40-startup portfolio to its geographic focus, footprint and fund size. What that means is largely the same as when it launched in 2016: an early-stage investment strategy focused on what the firm describes as the intersection between mobility, transportation and energy. There are, however, some notable evolutions that hint at the Maniv's investment strategy with its third and latest fund known as Maniv III, TechCrunch has exclusively learned.
Using Quantinuum's ion-trap hardware and Microsoft's new qubit-virtualization system, the team was able to run more than 14,000 experiments without a single error. This new system also allowed the team to check the logical qubits and correct any errors it encountered without destroying the logical qubits. This, the two companies say, has now moved the state-of-the-art of quantum computing out of what has typically been dubbed the era of Noisy Intermediate Scale Quantum (NISQ) computers.
The all-electric Porsche Taycan has been updated for the first time, and seriously upgraded in terms of performance and range.
Despite the space industry’s incredible growth over the past 10 years, there are still few places in the United States dedicated to testing rocket and spacecraft engines. Agile Space Industries is looking to change that. Founder Daudi Barnes started the company in 2019 to augment the work of his previous company, Advanced Mobile Propulsion Test (AMPT).