Health of Slovak prime minister Fico continues to improve, doctors say

The health of Slovak former Prime Minister Robert Fico (C) was continuing to improve on Monday, nearly two weeks after he was shot four times in an attempted assassination. Photo byMartin Divisek/EPA-EFE

May 28 (UPI) -- The condition of Prime Minister Robert Fico of Slovakia, who was shot several times earlier this month in an assassination attempt, is continuing to improve, according to his doctors.

Fico, 59, was shot four times by a gunman in Handlova, Slovakia, on May 15. The European leader has since undergone at least two surgeries and is receiving care at the F.D. Roosevelt University Hospital in the central Slovak city of Banská Bystrica.

His doctors on Monday confirmed his gradual improvement in a statement.

"Based on the examination results, today's medical board meeting confirmed the gradual improvement of the prime minister's health condition," the hospital said.

Fico was shot in the stomach and arm at close range by a gunman who has since been identified as 71-year-old Juraj Cintula.

Cintula has been charged with attempted murder for what is being described as a politically motivated attempt to assassinate Fico, the European nation's longest-serving prime minister.

It was first attempt to assassinate a European leader in more than 20 years.