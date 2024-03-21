Health officials urge vaccinations after rabid fox found at Old Towne Petersburg residence

PETERSBURG – City health officials say a fox found on residential property last week in Petersburg’s Old Towne area was rabid.

In an announcement late Thursday afternoon, the Crater Health District said the animal, an orange and white male, sneaked onto property March 17 on Hurt Street and was bitten by the property owner’s dog. Authorities were able to retrieve the fox and test him for rabies. The results of that test were released Thursday.

“Please notify public health officials or animal control immediately if you live near Hurt Street and think that you or your pet(s) had contact with the infected fox,” CHD director Dr. Alton Hart Jr. said in a statement. “The community’s safety is our priority.”

Hart used the announcement to remind pet owners about the importance of getting their animals vaccinated against rabies, which he called “a preventable disease.”

Rabies, which is viral, attacks the central nervous system and ultimately results in brain disease and death. The prime transmission source is through the bite of a rabid animal.

It was not immediately clear if the dog that bit the fox had been affected.

CHD offers the following pointers about controlling the spread of rabies:

• Vaccinate all cats, dogs and ferrets against rabies and keep them up to date.

• Avoid contact with wild animals or stray cats and dogs.

• Do not feed wild animals or stray cats and dogs.

• Report stray animals to your local animal control agency.

• Eliminate outdoor food sources around the home.

• Keep pets confined to your property or walk them on a leash.

To report a stray and/or suspicious animal, call Petersburg Animal Control at (804) 732-3654. Contact your healthcare provider immediately if you think you may have been exposed to rabies.

For more information on protecting your family from rabies, call (804) 863-1652 or visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/environmental-epidemiology/rabies-control/ or www.cdc.gov/rabies/.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Rabid fox found in Old Towne Petersburg