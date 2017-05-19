This Health Insurance Company Is Hiring 300+ Work-From-Home Employees

From Woman's Day

Like its competitor Cigna, which also hires work-from-home employees, health insurance giant Aetna understands the value of letting team members telecommute. Aside from a Stanford study that found staffers who work from home are 13 percent more productive than their commuting colleagues, having the option to work remotely makes employees happier and, therefore, more likely to stay with the company. No wonder businesses are catching on quickly-roughly 3.7 million Americans have work-from-home jobs, according to Global Workplace Analytics.

And if you're looking for one, here's some good news: According to Working Mother, Aetna currently has 335 openings for jobs that can be done from home. Based in various cities throughout the U.S., the positions span specialties like marketing, management, and information technology, among others.

The work-from-home jobs are eligible for all of Aetna's standard employee benefits, including medical, dental and vision coverage. Aetna employees also have access to stock purchasing, on-site fitness centers, tuition assistance, and student loan assistance for those who qualify. And, if full-time telecommuting sounds too isolating, the health care company also offers compressed work weeks plus other flexible schedule options.

Visit Aetna's career site to learn more about its work-from-home listings. Be sure to filter your search results for "potential telework position" if that's important to you. Happy hunting!

