EMMET COUNTY — The Health Department of Northwest Michigan has issued beach advisories for WildernessState Park and Mackinaw City Beach.

Water samples were collected on Tuesday and results were released Wednesday morning. The advisories are posted at the beaches.

At Wilderness State Park, the water sample taken Tuesday showed an E. coli level of 387.3 per 100 milliliters (ml), which requires limited water use — wading, fishing and other activities from the waist down — based on Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) water quality standards. The beach is located at 903 Wilderness Park Dr. in Carp Lake.

At Mackinaw City Beach, the water sample taken Tuesday showed an E. coli level of 980.4 per 100 ml, which also involves limited, partial body water use. The beach is located at 6125 E. Wilderness Park Dr. in Wawatam Township.

“Historically, we have seen high E. coli counts after big wind and/or rain events,” said Casey Clement, the health department's environmental health coordinator. “Repeat samples will be taken (Wednesday), with results ready tomorrow morning.”

The health department posts beach monitoring reports weekly at nwhealth.org/beach-monitoring-program.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Health department issues two Emmet County beach advisories