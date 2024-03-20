Health Briefs for the week

Classes

SOUTH BEND — Alzheimer’s and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana will offer the free class “The Long Distance Caregiver” from 10 to 11 a.m. March 18 in the Care Partner Academy. Patty Piechocki, director of the Institute for Excellence in Memory Care, will lead this live/interactive web session. Participants can connect through their computer. Register online at https://alzni.org/caregivers/caregiving/.

SOUTH BEND — RiverBend Cancer Services Wellness House, 3516 E. Jefferson Blvd., will offer the following “Living Well with Cancer” classes. All classes are free and open to cancer patients, survivors, their families and caregivers; please pre-register for all classes by calling 574-287-4197 or e-mail programs@riverbendservices.org.

• March 25: 10 a.m. Seated Strength; 11:15 a.m. Breathworks; noon Birthday Club; 1 p.m. Zen Coloring; 5:30 p.m. Gentle Yoga.

• March 26: 10:30 a.m. Chair Yoga; 11:45 a.m. Chair Yoga; 1 p.m. MELT; 1 p.m. Mary’s Garden Club.

• March 27: 10 a.m. Seated Strength; 10 a.m. Knitting Krew; 2 p.m. Dominoes.

• March 28: 10 a.m. Yarnwork; 10:30 a.m. Chair Yoga; 11:45 a.m. Chair Yoga.

GOSHEN — Chair Yoga will be offered by the Elkhart County Parks at 9:30 a.m. March 28 in the Ox Bow Haus Shelter in Ox Bow Park, 23033 County Road 45. Chair Yoga is a gentle form of yoga that is done while seated or using a chair for balance. Wear comfortable clothing. Some mats are available; bring your own if you have one. This is a free class for those 12 years and older. No registration is required.

SOUTH BEND — The St. Joseph County Public Library is offering “Yoga for EveryBODY” from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 27 in Ballroom A & B, Community Learning Center, 305 S. Michigan St. Register at sjcpl.libnet.info/events.

GOSHEN — Goshen Parks & Recreation is offering Zumba classes to help participants de-stress, lose weight and make new friends. The class is held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through the month of April. The cost is $5 drop-in rate. Class is held in the studio at the Park Department Office, 524 E. Jackson St.

Events

SOUTH BEND — Self-Healing Communities of Greater Michiana will present: “Understanding Our Nervous System and our Need for Connection,” from 4 to 5 p.m. March 25 at St. Joseph County Public Library, LaSalle Branch, 3232 W. Ardmore Trail and from 6 to 7 p.m. March 27 at the Main Branch — Community Learning Center, 305 S. Michigan St. To better understand grief, this talk will explore the intricacies of the “fight or flight” and “rest and digest” systems, also known as the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems. Getting to know these systems will help participants understand some of their confusing responses to all forms of griefs.

Support Groups

MISHAWAKA — Michiana Hematology Oncology will hold its monthly Breast Cancer Survivor Support Group meeting from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. March 27 at 5340 Holy Cross Parkway. This month’s guest speaker is Kim Becker, founder of HELLO Gorgeous, presenting “Discover Your Inner Radiance: Exploring Beauty and Self-Care in the Face of Cancer.” All are welcome including current patients, family members and cancer support advocates. Sign-up is not required. If you would like to RSVP or ask a question, contact Monica Chan at 574-231-6479; monica.chan@mhopc.com.

Blood drives

The American Red Cross will hold the following drives. Register at redcrossblood.org:

• First United Methodist Church, 326 N. Lowe St., Dowagiac, noon to 6 p.m. March 22.

• Conservation Club House, 100 Mill Pond Road, Union Mills, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. CDT March 24.

• University of Notre Dame, Duncan Center, South Bend, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 26.

• St. John Kanty, 7012 North 600 East, Rolling Prairie, 1 to 6 p.m. CDT March 26.

• Converge Community Church, 601 W. Buffalo St., New Buffalo, noon to 5 p.m. March 26.

• Blue Roof Church, 3084 Niles Road, St. Joseph, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 26.

• Vineyard Community Church, 10121 N. Indiana 13, Syracuse, 1 to 5:30 p.m. March 26.

• The Michiana Event Center, 455 E. Farver St., Shipshewana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 26.

• Thurston Woods, 307 N. Franks Ave., Sturgis, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 26.

• Indiana University South Bend, 1825 Northside Blvd., South Bend, noon to 5 p.m. March 27.

• Trinity Lutheran Church, 907 Michigan Ave., LaPorte, 1 to 6 p.m. CDT March 27.

• Peace Lutheran Church, 3590 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 27.

• Caretel Inns of St. Joseph, 3905 Lorraine Path, St. Joseph, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 27.

• Fireman’s Building, 1013 E. Arthur St., Warsaw, noon to 6 p.m. March 27.

• Pleasant Ridge Christian Fellowship, 15510 County Road 22, Middlebury, noon to 6 p.m. March 28.

Medical Foundation will hold the following drives. Register at givebloodnow.com:

• Bayer Great Lakes Production, 67760 U.S. Hwy. 131, Constantine, noon to 3:30 p.m. March 22.

• Rolling Prairie Lions Club, 1 E. Michigan St., Rolling Prairie, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT March 23.

• St. Jude Parish, 19704 Johnson Road, South Bend, 8 a.m. to noon March 24.

• Memorial Hospital, 615 N. Michigan St., Family Conference Room, 3rd floor, South Bend, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 25.

• Elkhart Health and Aquatics, 200 E. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart, 2 to 6 p.m. March 25.

• Niles High School, 1441 Eagle St., Niles, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 26.

• Clay High School, 19131 Darden Road, South Bend, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 27.

• Clayton Homes, 66700 Indiana 19, Wakarusa, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28.

