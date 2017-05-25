The Health Benefits of Laughing!

Is a good laugh just what the doctor ordered? Check out a funny blooper from Plastic Surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon’s trip to Tahiti and giggle your way to good health.

Watch: The Health Benefits of Pineapples

When Dr. Ordon swam with the sharks, see what unexpected underwater event cracked up the crew!

“We love it because laughter – look, research shows that it can decrease stress hormone levels, it can reduce blood pressure, even decrease inflammation in your arteries,” says ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork. In fact, a University of Maryland study showed that an active sense of humor can protect against a heart attack.

Watch: Dr. Ordon Goes Coconuts for Tahiti

So the next time you do something silly or embarrassing, laugh it off! Your heart will thank you for it.