Health alert caused by sewage spill partially lifted in Lake Worth Beach area

The L-9 canal seen after a sewage leak in February. The same area has been cleaned up after another leak sent millions of gallons of sewage into canals in and around Lake Worth Beach.

LAKE WORTH BEACH — A widespread public health alert, issued April 10 in response to potentially high bacteria levels in nine waterways and lakes in and near Lake Worth Beach and Lake Clarke Shores, has been partially lifted.

“The water in these areas again meets surface water quality standards for fecal-indicator bacteria, confirming the public may resume water-related activities,” according to a statement issued Friday by the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County. That conclusion was reached after recent “coordinated laboratory testing with the City of Lake Worth Beach and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection,” read the statement.

An advisory remains for the surface water between South Congress Avenue and Florida Mango Road, according to a health department map. Drinking water has not been affected.

The original public health alert was issued in response to an April 9 sewage line break west of Lake Worth Beach, the city’s utilities director told The Post after the incident, which he said was caused by an AT&T contractor. The break posed a risk of elevated bacteria levels in the affected lakes and waterways.

The sewage line break, which was repaired by April 13, triggered the flow of some three to five million gallons of waste into area waters.

On Friday, officials lifted the advisory for the following areas:

◾ Lake Clarke and Lake Clarke Shores

◾ L-10 Canal

◾ L-9 Canal

◾ Grassy Saw Lake

◾ Lake Osborne

◾ C-51/West Palm Beach Canal

◾ Canal between Waterway Drive and Lake Drive

◾ Canal between Lake Drive and Pine Tree Lane

◾ Keller Canal

◾ And other nearby surface water bodies connected to those listed above.

