'Healing': Why TVA moved 3,200 tons of rock to restore an island and its aquatic ecosystem

The problem may sound small, but it was huge for aquatic life and fishers on a Tennessee river: A 10-acre island downstream of the Norris Dam was washing away.

Hibbs Island, a popular spot for anglers, sits in the Clinch River just a few miles downstream of the giant dam. It's the centerpiece of a much smaller dam that controls the flow of water from Norris to keep the riverbed downstream from drying up.

Record rainfall between 2018 and 2020 eroded the slim island and threatened its essential function.

The Tennessee Valley Authority rehabilitated the island by building a 217-berm across its center – a massive pile made of 1,200 cubic yards of soil and 3,200 tons of rock from local quarries.

Beginning in April 2023, TVA crews drove tons of rock and soil across the river on small rubber-tracked dump trucks designed to have a low impact on the river bed. For eight months, the island and the weir dam were closed to anglers.

To kick off the beginning of summer, the federal utility hosted elected officials, fishing advocacy groups and reporters to see the completed rehab May 24. A gentle mist hung over the Clinch River as it flowed by the island.

"These improvements for anglers benefit our quality of life as a community, they generate revenue for our region, bring joy and togetherness," said Terry Frank, mayor of Anderson County. "For many, it also brings healing."

Here's what the weir dam does and why the island matters.

Norris weir dam protects ecosystem

Norris Dam was completed in 1936 as TVA's first hydroelectric dam, its first major power plant construction and its first source of renewable energy. Today, 29 TVA hydroelectric dams provide up to 10% of the utility's power generation.

The dams disrupt the flow of a river, even as they help prevent flooding and produce clean energy. Norris Dam holds back the largest tributary reservoir in the Tennessee River watershed, a major holding body for rainfall.

Weir dams help control the flow of water downstream from large dams. For 60 years before the weir dam was built in 1995, the Clinch River flowed unevenly out from Norris Dam depending on when and how much water TVA ran through its two generators.

At times, the riverbed downstream from the dam sank to dangerously low levels or dried up, harming the ecosystem of fish and aquatic insects who call it home.

The weir dam holds back some of the water flowing through the dam and provides the minimum flow needed to keep fish and fishers alike happy. Insects like the sulphur mayfly have made a comeback, said Bob Stephan, president of Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited.

"We're seeing it in areas of the river that we haven't seen it in for a long, long time," Stephan said. "I'm probably one of TVA's biggest fans right now."

Hibbs Island, which bisects the weir dam, began to erode until the Clinch River started to flow around the sides of the dam. TVA drones allowed staff to see how erosion was threatening to undermine the weir dam's careful system of control. The new berm across the island restores its function.

Every 11 to 12 hours, TVA pulses the generators at Norris Dam to send more water downstream. Sirens blare at the weir dam to warn people that water will soon cascade over it. Those who have walked to the island and don't heed the siren can get stuck waiting for the flow to subside.

Along the Tennessee River and its tributaries, TVA manages 40,000 miles of waterway and 11,000 miles of reservoir shoreline.

TVA hydro dams play important role

The Norris weir stretches across the water at Hibbs Island, downstream from the Norris Dam.

TVA's fleet of hydroelectric dams is the bedrock of its renewable energy, providing enough power for up to around 2 million homes at peak capacity. The dams also allow TVA to prevent flooding and control safe water levels for summer recreation at lakes across the state and region.

Hydro power will become even more important as TVA brings other kinds of renewable energy onto the grid, especially solar, said James Everett, general manager of river management.

"These reservoirs are like batteries," Everett told Knox News. "We can turn this generator off, stop producing power when solar comes up and store the water in the lake. Then when the sun sets, and the solar starts to decline off the grid, this water we stored is energy."

California and other western U.S. states have used hydro power this way as they build more solar and wind energy. Though TVA produces less than 1% of its power from its own solar projects, it plans to add 10,000 megawatts of solar power by 2035. The federal utility produces 55% of its power carbon-free, thanks to its fleet of dams and nuclear plants.

Daniel Dassow is a growth and development reporter focused on technology and energy. Phone 423-637-0878. Email daniel.dassow@knoxnews.com.

Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: TVA reconstructs Hibbs Island on Tennessee River near Norris Dam