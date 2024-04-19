Healing Hearts family forum set to assist families as individuals are released from prison

A family forum is scheduled for Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at Healing Hearts Counseling Center, 680 Park Avenue West, for family members of an individual being released from prison.

Nicholas Emmons, reentry coordinator from Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, is the scheduled speaker.

According to a news release, reentering the community can be a challenging time for a person who is being released from prison and for family members, loved ones and community members committed to assisting them.

Information will be offered and everyone can ask questions and participate in a discussion about what to expect and how to address concerns.

The session will include what happens just before release, how supervision works and community resource information.

The forum is free and open to the public.

To register, or for information, contact Emmons at 740-506-4888 or at nicholas.emmons@drc.ohio.gov

lwhitmri@gannett.com

419-521-7223

X (formerly Twitter): @LWhitmir

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield OH forum April 24 will focus on re-entry from prison