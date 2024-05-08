Healdsburg stabbing suspect remains at large

(KRON) — The Healdsburg Police Department is searching for a man accused of stabbing someone in the Healdsburg Community Center parking lot last week. The suspect escaped along the Foss Creek Pathway after an extensive search by law enforcement.

The stabbing happened on April 30 at about 9:45 p.m., HPD said. The victim was sitting in his car in the parking lot of the community center, located at 1557 Healdsburg Ave., when he noticed the suspect slashing car tires.

According to police, the victim got out of his car and was confronted by the suspect, who attempted to stab him. A struggle ensued and the victim’s hand was cut.

The suspect chased the victim for a short distance before escaping police. HPD officers, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies and California Highway Patrol helicopter were unable to find him after a three-hour search.

The suspect was identified as Damian Martinez Osorio, 29, of Healdsburg. He uses an alias of Gael Leon.

He is wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism of multiple vehicles. Anyone who sees him is asked to call HPD at (707) 431-3377.

