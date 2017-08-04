How to Heal Your Sunburn With Food

By Riley Cardoza

What’s red and dry and peeling all over? If it’s your skin this summer thanks to some poorly applied sunblock or too much fun in the sun, banish that burn with these tips and tricks.

Don’t take those goals for a hot summer body too literally by frying your skin next time you hit the beach. A bad burn doesn’t just sting and hurt every time you brush up against it; when you allow one of these red rashes into your life, it actually increases your chances of developing premature wrinkles and skin cancer. So slather on that sunscreen like your mom is watching. But if you manage to burn anyway, hit the grocery store—not just for a bottle of aloe vera gel, but any of the items on this list.

If you stay mindful of what you’re putting in and on your body, it’ll be bye-bye burn in no time, so add these to your diet or directly to your skin to stop stinging and hasten healing. Learn from your mistakes by stocking up on sunblock and 7 Foods That Help Prevent Sunburns while you’re shopping.

1. Sweet Potatoes

View photos sweet potatoes More

Pair up two potatoes for a double dose of sun protection this summer. Boil and peel one to apply as a dressing that will draw heat from your sunburn and accelerate the healing process. Then cook the other with one of these 20 Sweet Potato Recipes For Weight Loss so you can soak up the vitamin C and beta-carotene it’s packing. Both antioxidants are beneficial to your skin, but the beta-carotene in particular was shown by researchers at the Institute of Environmental Medicine of Dusseldorf to make skin more resistant to ultraviolet rays, which will keep your burn from getting worse.

2. Green Tea

View photos cup of green tea More

If you’re not buying tea as green as your aloe lotion, you’re doing it wrong. Not only will applying (cooled!) green tea to your skin reduce the stinging pain of your sunburn, thanks to its tannic acid content, but there are more than just topical benefits to this beverage. It’s also got anti-inflammatory properties, plus long-term effects as well. According to the Journal of Nutrition, the polyphenols in green tea can help pause the progression of UV-radiation induced skin cancer, at least in the mice they tested. That’s enough to get us gulping!

3. Cucumbers

View photos bowl of cucumber slices More