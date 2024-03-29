Headwaters to host spring pottery classes in April

Mar. 28—BEMIDJI — Headwaters Music and Arts

will host a Pottery and Pints class and Porch Pottery series this April at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Adult participants can enjoy a relaxing afternoon of glazing pottery pieces at a Pottery and Pints class from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 13.

Attendees have the opportunity to bring their favorite beer to enjoy with provided light appetizers as instructor Tom Daly walks them through the process of glazing two pre-made pieces, such as a beer mug, wine mug, plate or bowl, a release said.

Participants can also try out the pottery wheel or other basic pottery techniques. There will be plenty of breaks for socializing and enjoying beer and food. No art experience is required.

"Come learn in a fun and supportive environment surrounded by friends," said the release.

The cost is $45 and this class is for participants age 21 and older.

Participants of all ages can create their own porch pots to give as a Mother's Day gift or enjoy all summer during the Porch Pottery class series.

Attendees will be given up to 25 pounds of clay to make one or more planters from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 20, and Sunday, April 21. Participants will glaze their pots from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 4.

From 10 to 11:30 a.m. on the last day of class on Saturday, May 11, participants will come to pick up their finished pieces and choose vegetable and flower seedlings to bring home and plant. A light lunch will also be provided.

The cost is $90 for the entire series. No experience is necessary.

Pre-registration is required. To register, call

(218) 444-5606

or visit

headwatersmusicandarts.org.