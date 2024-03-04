Headstone heartache no more: Family finally gets headstone after 2 years

ELK CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A family has been waiting nearly two years for a headstone to be placed at their mother’s gravesite and they finally have some closure.

News 4 talked with the family last week and Thursday, the family let our team know that the good news they were waiting for was here.

Jeanenne Morales’ gravesite was bare last week with only a small nameplate honoring her.

Morales died in 2021 from COVID and after a year and a half of waiting for a headstone, the family was told by Martin-Dugger Funeral Home the headstone would be placed on Friday.

However, the news they were waiting for happened a day earlier.

Thursday, Linda Jones, Morales’ daughter, got a text that the headstone was placed at her mother’s grave.

“Hunter, we have the headstone. It really does do what we wanted it to do and honor mom. So for that part, we’re really pleased,” said Linda Jones, who was waiting for the headstone.

Jones is one of six in the family and doesn’t live in Oklahoma, but is planning a trip to visit and see the new headstone soon.

“My sisters are out there now. We’ve already placed flowers in the vase. It truly does send a message. Mom, we miss you, and for that we are truly grateful,” said Jones.

Jones said seeing the photos of the headstone honoring her mother fills her heart with with joy.

“I don’t think that this would’ve happened without the help from KFOR. I mean, I’m not sure what excuses we would have continued to hear, but I truly believe that you guys made the difference in us getting this as quickly,” said Jones.

Jones said there’s a small crack in the headstone that they’re working to fix, but she’s happy the headstone is finally there to honor her mom.

